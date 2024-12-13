Failed the No-Buy challenge? Try the Low-Buy. It’s easier to win

Remember those No-Buy challenges from a decade ago? Privileged White women decided to suddenly stop buying unnecessary things – or at least to use up what they’d already amassed. Everyone loved the idea. We posted our own updates on our year of buying nothing. We decided that books are essentials and therefore exempt from the challenge. Three months in, we caved, went shopping and just didn’t tell anyone.

Look at why you need to consume less. Do you need to save money or reduce clutter? (ADOBE STOCK)