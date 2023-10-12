Fall guys: How Bollywood’s most daring stunt men and women risk it all

There is only one Tom Cruise. Every other actor wisely leaves the more dangerous stunts (sometimes even a cartwheel or complicated dance routine) to a body double. As Indian films plan bigger, more ambitious action sequences, splurging on foreign locations, prepping for months, and bringing in new tech, where does this leave stunt people? The answers reflect an industry in which, as much as things change, they also sometimes remain the same. Mansoor Ali Khan (right) has been Hrithik Roshan’s stunt and action double since 2012, when they met on the sets of Agneepath. Their similar physique helped seal the deal.

Stunt artists no longer have to jump from 20-floor buildings. Tech and special effects are deployed.

Then, in 2012, he met Roshan on the sets of Agneepath and life changed. “We had a similar physique and worked well together, so Hrithik Bhai asked me if I would work with him in all his movies,” Khan recalls. “It meant having something more permanent in an industry that’s all about networking to bag gigs. Besides, Bhai is an amazing person, who really cares about me.” In addition to doubling on Roshan’s films (Bang Bang, War and Mohenjo Daro, among others), he has also freelanced for Bobby Deol and Mahesh Babu on the odd action scene. Roshan and he share a bond that would have been impossible if he were just a backup dancer or extra. “I refer to Hrithik as Bhai even on sets. No superstar I’ve worked with has ever put up a birthday Instagram post for their stunt double,” Khan says. “So many actors don’t even know who is doing their stunts.” Geeta Tandon is one of Bollywood’s few stuntwomen. She also worked with the late actor Irrfan Khan.

“I am taking a risk with every job,” she admits. She’s been injured four times. Worse, it’s still seen as a man’s job – men stand in for many of the action scenes for women actors, so Tandon has to hustle doubly hard to land gigs. “But I’m financially independent. I love my job. There’s fame. I get to do unusual things and travel the world for work,” she says. Tandon has seen filmmaking change for the better too. “You no longer have to jump across 20-floor-high buildings because you can tweak that via technology. During fight sequences, you don’t really have to dangle or be flung from dangerous heights. Or, hold your breath and actually venture into a sea to shoot an underwater scene.”

