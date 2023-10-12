Flats, layers, sunglasses: How to style your airport look like a celebrity

Who knows where they’re going? All we know is that celebrities have mastered the slow but purposeful walk from car to gate, subtly showing off their airport looks en route. Hailey Bieber favours striking neon blazers. Kendall Jenner’s knits are minimalist but look chic and comfy. Suhana Khan picks the glammest athleisure. Alia Bhat has shown up in soft hoodies. Everyone’s clutching sunglasses. It’s not that complicated. Here’s how to put together an airport look like a celebrity. Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps her airport look simple, adopting trends, but in light, uncrushable fabric. (Getty Images)

Loungewear and co-ord sets, jumpers, hoodies, are functional and look effortlessly stylish. Hailey Bieber’s go-to are jackets. (Getty Images)

Get comfy. Nailing the airport look can be tricky: The plane is chilly, while the outside can be warm. “As trendy as the ensembles can be, it is important to prioritise one’s comfort, especially while on the move,” says Karthikeyan. Most celebrities avoid heels, slipping into platform sneakers so they still look slimmer and taller. “An easy hack is to overlay,” says Chadha. Even if the look consists of a soft T-shirt and easy-fitting jeans, pair it with a jacket. Put on two layers of a light crease-resistant fabric instead of one chunky knit. Wear a stretchy fabric closer to the body and the structured garment, a biker jacket perhaps, over it. And avoid loud logos. This is not a nightclub. Platform sneakers are better than high heels: You’ll still look slimmer and taller. (Getty Images)

Personalise it. “Airport looks are a little window for people to see a celebrity’s personal style,” says Karthikeyan. “Don’t abandon your whole look because something looked cute on them.” And years of travelling has made them smarter about their whole flight routine. “Stick to minimal makeup, keep the skin hydrated and ensure the hair is kept fresh and neat,” says Chadha. An airport look is a power suit of a different kind. Looking stylish at check-in can land you an upgrade, or at the least get heads turning while everyone’s waiting to board.

