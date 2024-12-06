Flip the switch: Five experts show you how to get more creative now
ByChristalle Fernandes
Dec 06, 2024 02:58 PM IST
Inspiration strikes when it wants to. But some creative people know how to ignite the first spark. A comedian, sculptor, novelist, musician and filmmaker show us how it’s done
If you were to stumble upon filmmaker Koval Bhatia in the morning hours, you’d be surprised to find her staring at the blue wall in front of the writing-desk in her Goa home, doing seemingly nothing for hours. Bhatia, who made the award-winning documentary Against The Tide (2023) and the TV show Postcards from Arunachal (2021), had the wall specially painted the colour of the sky. “I wanted a feeling of openness, but without the distraction of a view,” she says. Staring at it allows her mind to wander. And if all else fails, it serves as a reminder that every day is a fresh start.