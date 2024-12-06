Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flip the switch: Five experts show you how to get more creative now

ByChristalle Fernandes
Dec 06, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Inspiration strikes when it wants to. But some creative people know how to ignite the first spark. A comedian, sculptor, novelist, musician and filmmaker show us how it’s done

If you were to stumble upon filmmaker Koval Bhatia in the morning hours, you’d be surprised to find her staring at the blue wall in front of the writing-desk in her Goa home, doing seemingly nothing for hours. Bhatia, who made the award-winning documentary Against The Tide (2023) and the TV show Postcards from Arunachal (2021), had the wall specially painted the colour of the sky. “I wanted a feeling of openness, but without the distraction of a view,” she says. Staring at it allows her mind to wander. And if all else fails, it serves as a reminder that every day is a fresh start.

Being creative is something you’re born with, but also something you can hone, say artists.
Being creative is something you’re born with, but also something you can hone, say artists.
Stand-up comedian Jose Covaco says being thrown into the deep end helps with generating ideas.
Stand-up comedian Jose Covaco says being thrown into the deep end helps with generating ideas.
Filmmaker Koval Bhatia says we need to make room for ideas to drop in.
Filmmaker Koval Bhatia says we need to make room for ideas to drop in.
Ceramic artist Vinita Mungi says creativity is innate; it needs to be channelled well.
Ceramic artist Vinita Mungi says creativity is innate; it needs to be channelled well.
Author Novoneel Chakraborty eavesdrops on people’s conversations for inspiration.
Author Novoneel Chakraborty eavesdrops on people’s conversations for inspiration.
Musician Mohammad Muneem Nazir, aka Alif, goes for a run to fight creative blocks.
Musician Mohammad Muneem Nazir, aka Alif, goes for a run to fight creative blocks.
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On