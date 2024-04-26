Follow the Dot.: Here’s what the indie musician is planning next
Apr 26, 2024 09:02 AM IST
She calls herself Dot. She’s anything but insignificant. Meet Aditi Saigal, viral at 18, actor by accident, musician for life, determined to try it all
“A dot is small but significant. Depending on where you place it, it can change the meaning of a sentence,” says musician Aditi Saigal, 25. It’s only partly why she chose it for her stage name. When she was little, growing up in Delhi, she’d work on jumbo colouring books with her mother, theatre actor Shena Gamat. A perfectionist, even then, Aditi would get annoyed when her mother would colour outside the lines. “Mum told me, ‘A dot never hurt anyone. But it makes the picture more beautiful’,” Dot. recalls. So, at 18, when she went to Wales to study music and creative writing, and was ready to colour outside the lines of her own life, the switch from “Hi I’m Aditi”, to “Hi. I’m Dot.” came naturally.
