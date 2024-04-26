Follow the Dot.: Here’s what the indie musician is planning next

“A dot is small but significant. Depending on where you place it, it can change the meaning of a sentence,” says musician Aditi Saigal, 25. It’s only partly why she chose it for her stage name. When she was little, growing up in Delhi, she’d work on jumbo colouring books with her mother, theatre actor Shena Gamat. A perfectionist, even then, Aditi would get annoyed when her mother would colour outside the lines. “Mum told me, ‘A dot never hurt anyone. But it makes the picture more beautiful’,” Dot. recalls. So, at 18, when she went to Wales to study music and creative writing, and was ready to colour outside the lines of her own life, the switch from “Hi I’m Aditi”, to “Hi. I’m Dot.” came naturally.

Aditi Saigal, aka Dot., is using her newfound fame with her The Archies debut to amplify her music.