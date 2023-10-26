Get it together: How group therapy is changing the way we heal

One depressed person is bad enough. Surely 10 of them, all in one room, would be worse? Luckily, as group therapy finds acceptance across counselling centres in India, the opposite is turning out to be true. Those working through grief, anxiety and depressive disorders are realising that sharing the emotion lightens the load. Watching someone else’s healing journey play out is boosting one’s own healing too. “Yes, it’s maddening that 10 people with so much chaos are coming together,” says Delhi psychotherapist Jayati Kalra. “But think of it as a ripple effect. You don’t know the extent of the impact one person can have on another.” In Dead to Me (2019-), Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) meet at a grief support group.

In Hereditary (2018), Toni Collette joins a grief support group after the gruesome death of her daughter.

Much of it is just talking and listening. “Anxiety, depression and grief can be isolating,” says Gupta. “Being able to talk openly with people going through similar experiences creates a nurturing community.” It also lets the breakthroughs come from peers, rather than a doctor. When others share their experiences, they verbalise them in a way that resonates with how someone else may be feeling. This is incredibly powerful,” Nagpal says. Even superheroes need help. Captain America attends group therapy After Thanos uses the Infinity Stones to disintegrate half of Earth’s population in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

You also learn to express yourself better – a kind of healing in itself. At Kalra’s sessions on intergenerational trauma, the seven group members discuss how caste, class and gender are part of the issue. “Most people with a difficult past have experiences that haven’t been verbalised,” she says. The group is women-only, which wasn’t planned. “So, we are also working on how women have been so conditioned to be cut off from anger and aggression, and how hard it is for them to express these emotions without thinking about the consequences.”

