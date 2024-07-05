 Get personalised skincare picks on Amazon Beauty with the SkinCare Advisor - Hindustan Times
Get personalised skincare picks on Amazon Beauty with the SkinCare Advisor

Jul 05, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Amazon Beauty is redefining the way you shop for skincare online with the brand-new SkinCare Advisor (SKCA). This tool makes you take a short survey on your skin type and goals and offers a skincare routine based on your individual skin concerns and preferences

What do you do if your skin is acting up – one day you notice dry patches due to the intense heat and a breakout the very next? You are already drowning in a sea of skincare products ranging from serums, cleansers, and creams, but nothing seems to work. A quick trip to the neighbourhood pharmacy could do the trick as at least someone will be able to look at your skin and give the right product recommendations. But, with a busy schedule, shopping online is faster and also offers many more options in terms of the brands that you can look at, which the store close to home may not stock.

Amazon Beauty’s SkinCare Advisor offers personalised recommendations, starting from cleansers, toners, moisturisers, and sunscreens to treatments and eye care.
