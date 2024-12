On the ’gram, we’re all just one viral Reel away from fame. On the ’gram, moonwalks, shuffles and grand jetés look doable. On the ’gram, the algorithm tap-dances from one trend to the next. On the ’gram, group dances often get cropped out of the vertical frame.

Aarushi Vikram, Akshay Murarka, and Hana are tweaking their dance moves for the ’gram.