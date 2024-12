In the hierarchy of social relationships, a bestie ranks pretty high. It towers over parents sometimes. It competes in rankings with romantic partners. It enjoys privileges no one in the system does (secrets, lazy holidays, unexplained laughs). Your homie/soul sister/ ride-or-die has your back, will help you hide the body, and be your alibi.

No one person can meet all our emotional needs, and it’s unfair to expect a single person to be there for us all the time. Having a tier of close friendships is more realistic. (Illustrations: Adobe Stock)