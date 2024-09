Surely, you’ve binged all of Kaos by now. Netflix’s black comedy, set in modern-day Mount Olympus, Crete and the Underworld, topped the charts in its first weekend of streaming last month. Everyone – even those who couldn’t tell Poseidon from a Pomeranian – has been hooked to the machinations of gods, demigods, mortals, bees and a kitten.

