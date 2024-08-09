Gut feeling: Why it’s okay to not have all the answers

It’s inescapable. It seems that every mindset guru, leadership coach or productivity influencer is obsessed with chasing absolute focus. Goals? They must be clearer than Ambani diamonds. Success? If you can’t picture it in HD, you’ll never make it. Action plans? Don’t worry. Every hour of every day has been accounted for and optimised. No wonder so many young people are overwhelmed before they even begin adult life.

Daydreaming was a source of inspiration for Ben Stiller in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013).