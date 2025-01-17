Menu Explore
Hear worm: Love lessons to learn from relationship podcasts

ByTanisha Saxena
Jan 17, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Ditch your long-suffering bestie and tune into a relationship podcast instead. It’s quicker and they know exactly what you’re going through

Besties don’t have all the answers. So, for years, we’ve had familiar channels for relationship advice. Cheating spouse? An agony aunt column in a magazine would know exactly what to do. Choosing between two suitors? Oprah could sort it out. So, where’s everyone going these days? Podcasts. They’re tackling everything from throuples and situationships to divorce law and STDs. They’re immediate and intimate. And they don’t judge.

Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed talk about letting go in their podcast, Dear Sugars.
Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed talk about letting go in their podcast, Dear Sugars.
U Up? looks at hook-up culture and its impact on dating today.
U Up? looks at hook-up culture and its impact on dating today.
Jillian Turecki's podcast focuses on themes of self-awareness and emotional growth.
Jillian Turecki’s podcast focuses on themes of self-awareness and emotional growth.
Susan Guthrie's podcast teaches you to process breakups.
Susan Guthrie’s podcast teaches you to process breakups.
Queer Joy is about the vibrant side of LGBTQ+ relationships.
Queer Joy is about the vibrant side of LGBTQ+ relationships.
The Dear Sugars podcast deals with grief and severing connections.
The Dear Sugars podcast deals with grief and severing connections.
