Hear worm: Love lessons to learn from relationship podcasts

Ditch your long-suffering bestie and tune into a relationship podcast instead. It’s quicker and they know exactly what you’re going through
Besties don’t have all the answers. So, for years, we’ve had familiar channels for relationship advice. Cheating spouse? An agony aunt column in a magazine would know exactly what to do. Choosing between two suitors? Oprah could sort it out. So, where’s everyone going these days? Podcasts. They’re tackling everything from throuples and situationships to divorce law and STDs. They’re immediate and intimate. And they don’t judge.