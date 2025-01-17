Hear worm: Love lessons to learn from relationship podcasts

Besties don’t have all the answers. So, for years, we’ve had familiar channels for relationship advice. Cheating spouse? An agony aunt column in a magazine would know exactly what to do. Choosing between two suitors? Oprah could sort it out. So, where’s everyone going these days? Podcasts. They’re tackling everything from throuples and situationships to divorce law and STDs. They’re immediate and intimate. And they don’t judge.

Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed talk about letting go in their podcast, Dear Sugars.