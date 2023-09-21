Hitch, glitch, switch: Kiran Rao’s new film has everyone in splits

There is no recognisable star in Laapataa Ladies, or Lost Ladies as it was titled for its world premiere and subsequent screenings at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Yet, the film sparkles like a starry night sky over a village, its brilliance unhindered by the light pollution of a metropolis. Laapataa Ladies, written by Sneha Desai, directed by Kiran Rao, and co-produced by Tanaji Dasgupta, premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival.

Laapataa Ladies is set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh, and tells the tale of two new brides who end up with the wrong grooms at a railway station. In being lost, both women find themselves. (Jio Studios and Kindling Pictures)

Laapataa Ladies is set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh, and was shot in two villages and a small town in central India. Crucially, it’s set in the winter of 2001, a time before smartphones and WhatsApp could clear up any confusion about the brides’ locations and identities. “We did a little bit of calculation based on how mobiles would have penetrated the hinterland and villages,” Rao says. The turn of the millennium seemed right for the story. “Mobile phones were already in India, but were a rarity in rural India, and could be given as dowry. We wanted to showcase the novelty of a cellular phone.” Laapataa Ladies film opens in theatres in India in January. (Jio Studios and Kindling Pictures)

The little nuances, down to the small-town mannerisms and dialects, are what makes the absurd story believable, and the message of self-discovery easier to catch. “Of course, we wanted to seed a lot of ideas and issues and themes, and along the way, use humour to tackle them,” Rao says. “Humour is a great vehicle for any kind of message because it disarms you.” At the festival, there were plenty of laughs and applause, a win for producers Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON