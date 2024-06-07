Incoming stitch: How Indian costume designers make history shine on screen

Have Indian costumers ever had it so good? All of a sudden, period dramas and comedies are all over Indian screens. The year’s breakout hit, Laapataa Ladies, recreates a time just before mobile phones took over our lives. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set in 1942, amidst our struggle for freedom. A biopic on Indira Gandhi is in the works, as is a movie about Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Gujarati prince who sheltered thousands of Polish children during World War II.

For Heeramandi, designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula took two years to prepare 300 costumes.