Incoming stitch: How Indian costume designers make history shine on screen
ByUrvee Modwel
Jun 07, 2024 08:48 AM IST
Century-old fabrics, designs sourced from museums, inspiration from old photos, creative hacks to turn back time. Check out how Indian costume designers are making every period detail oh sew fabulous
Have Indian costumers ever had it so good? All of a sudden, period dramas and comedies are all over Indian screens. The year’s breakout hit, Laapataa Ladies, recreates a time just before mobile phones took over our lives. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set in 1942, amidst our struggle for freedom. A biopic on Indira Gandhi is in the works, as is a movie about Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Gujarati prince who sheltered thousands of Polish children during World War II.
