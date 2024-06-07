 Incoming stitch: How Indian costume designers make history shine on screen - Hindustan Times
Incoming stitch: How Indian costume designers make history shine on screen

ByUrvee Modwel
Jun 07, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Century-old fabrics, designs sourced from museums, inspiration from old photos, creative hacks to turn back time. Check out how Indian costume designers are making every period detail oh sew fabulous

Have Indian costumers ever had it so good? All of a sudden, period dramas and comedies are all over Indian screens. The year’s breakout hit, Laapataa Ladies, recreates a time just before mobile phones took over our lives. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set in 1942, amidst our struggle for freedom. A biopic on Indira Gandhi is in the works, as is a movie about Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Gujarati prince who sheltered thousands of Polish children during World War II.

For Heeramandi, designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula took two years to prepare 300 costumes.
For Heeramandi, designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula took two years to prepare 300 costumes.
Rimple Narula co-created costumes for Padmaavat (above 2018) and the 2024 series Heeramandi.
Rimple Narula co-created costumes for Padmaavat (above 2018) and the 2024 series Heeramandi.
A early sketch the Narulas made when designing for Heeramandi.
A early sketch the Narulas made when designing for Heeramandi.
Ratna Dhanda dug up pictures and tales from around Independence for Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Ratna Dhanda dug up pictures and tales from around Independence for Ae Watan Mere Watan.
After Ae Watan Mere Watan released, people praised Ratna Dhanda for her realistic costumes.
After Ae Watan Mere Watan released, people praised Ratna Dhanda for her realistic costumes.
Niharika Bhasin says period films do not get a larger budget for costumes, so they have to get creative.
Niharika Bhasin says period films do not get a larger budget for costumes, so they have to get creative.
