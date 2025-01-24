Menu Explore
India’s top talent scouts are looking for the Next Big Star. Is it you?

ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 24, 2025 09:12 AM IST

In cricket, football, music and film, getting discovered is half the battle won. Meet the talent scouts who can spot jewels in the dust, and why the job is so addictive

There was a time that people could walk down the street or head to the grocery store, be discovered by a photographer or director and instantly shoot to fame. For Charlize Theron, it happened while she was arguing with a bank teller in 1994. Director Anurag Basu found Kangana Ranaut in a coffee shop in Mumbai and offered her a role in Gangster (2006). Rohit Bal saw Arjun Rampal in a club and advised him to start modelling. Rosario Dawson didn’t even need to leave her home. She was discovered, at 15, sitting on her front steps by filmmaker Harmony Korine.

Nisarg Naik is only 24. But already, aspiring cricketers know him as the man who can change their lives.
Two years ago, Naik tweeted that Niki Prasad “would be captain in 2025” of the women’s U19 team.
Naik recently bagged cricketer Shreyanka Patil a brand deal with a clothing company.
Manpreet Bacchhar still freelances as a talent agent for film and TV, the way she’s been doing since 2012.
Prajval VC (right) fought hard for footballer Muhammad Asif to be added to the national football team.
Tarsame Mittal says scouts need to be experts in law, finance, management, marketing and sales.
