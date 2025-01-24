India’s top talent scouts are looking for the Next Big Star. Is it you?

There was a time that people could walk down the street or head to the grocery store, be discovered by a photographer or director and instantly shoot to fame. For Charlize Theron, it happened while she was arguing with a bank teller in 1994. Director Anurag Basu found Kangana Ranaut in a coffee shop in Mumbai and offered her a role in Gangster (2006). Rohit Bal saw Arjun Rampal in a club and advised him to start modelling. Rosario Dawson didn’t even need to leave her home. She was discovered, at 15, sitting on her front steps by filmmaker Harmony Korine.

Nisarg Naik is only 24. But already, aspiring cricketers know him as the man who can change their lives.