It’s viral: How to film videos that blow up online
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Oct 25, 2024 12:18 PM IST
Why do some Reels go viral and yours languish among Close Friends? We got experts to break down the new rules: Angles, filters, cuts, everything the algo loves. Watch. Learn
Watch where you’re going, content creators are everywhere. They’re underfoot, shooting Reels at the mall. They’re dancing in the Metro, doing mini-reviews at the restaurant, touching up makeup on the bus, possibly unboxing something in the house next door.