Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
It’s viral: How to film videos that blow up online

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Oct 25, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Why do some Reels go viral and yours languish among Close Friends? We got experts to break down the new rules: Angles, filters, cuts, everything the algo loves. Watch. Learn

Watch where you’re going, content creators are everywhere. They’re underfoot, shooting Reels at the mall. They’re dancing in the Metro, doing mini-reviews at the restaurant, touching up makeup on the bus, possibly unboxing something in the house next door.

Shoot in vertical formats, don’t clutter the frame and play with angles so the visuals look fresh. (ADOBE STOCK)
Tell a story through your visuals. For food videos and unboxings, top-down works. (ADOBE STOCK)
Try sharing a video with your own music or audio effects to give it a personalised feel. (ADOBE STOCK)
