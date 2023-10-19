Kirti Kulhari: From dark places to catching the light

By her own admission, Kirti Kulhari, 38, was a hypersensitive child. “I would sulk in a corner if someone said something mean. My relatives would pass comments about how I keep crying. I grew up believing that my dad was the only one who cared about me.” During the week of her 35th birthday in 2020, she ran a series on her Instagram @IAmKirtiKulhari, posting what she loves about herself (trusting her instincts, caring about the environment, standing up for herself, being quick to forgive). “Looking back, that was the moment I realised I was falling in love with myself.” Make-up by: Anuradha Raman; Make-up assisted by: Madhura Deokute; Styled by: Shivangi Shrivastav (Mrinmai Parab)

Kulhari with her fur baby, Hope. (INSTAGRAM/@IAmKirtiKulhari)

Kulhari’s acting career spans 13-odd years. She made her debut in the comedy Khichdi: The Movie (2010), playing Pammi, a much-jilted bride who finally gets hitched. She’s best known for playing Anjana in Four More Shots Please! (2019-), who walks out of a bad marriage and faces life as single mom. In the courtroom drama, Pink (2011), she’s Falak, a young Faridabad professional who pays the price after her roommate attacks a sexual assaulter. In the black comedy Blackmail (2018), she’s the woman cheating on her husband, prompting him to plot revenge. Letting go is accompanied by sadness and pain – emotions that sit stubbornly in all of us and keep building unless we consciously clear them out. Kulhari believes the only way out of pain, is through it. Make-up by: Anuradha Raman; Make-up assisted by: Madhura Deokute; Styled by: Shivangi Shrivastav (Mrinmai Parab)

“I am the character. I live every moment they do on screen,” Kulhari says. “But it doesn’t mean that I need to feel that pain myself to portray it on screen. That distance is something I have created.” Kirti Kulhari’s career spans 13 years. She’s best known for her role in Four More Shots Please! (2019-, centre), among others.

She hit rock bottom and was diagnosed with depression at the end of 2009. Her partner at the time suggested she visit a psychiatrist. “I remember saying, ‘I’m not mad, why should I?’,” Kulhari says. It ended their relationship, but it made her aware of her lack of sleep and appetite. This wasn’t who she wanted to be. Kulhari made her debut with Shaitan in 2011.

ACT TWO Kulhari in Criminal Justice.

Kulhari is looking forward to working as a producer on the upcoming Khichdi 2 and starring in Hisaab Barabar with R Madhavan. Some milestones, she knows, will be more challenging than others. Kulhari fears living in a world without her 15-month-old dog, Hope. “I know it’s inevitable, but I end up crying when I think about it. But I know that no matter what, grief won’t leave me unable to function. That comes with a lot of hard work.”

