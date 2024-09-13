Hide and cheat: What those terms on ingredient labels mean

It’s like a magic trick. The nutrition label on processed, packaged food – everything from sliced bread to protein bars and energy drinks – is designed to conceal as much as it reveals. On the front of the packet, everything seems healthy. But flip to the back, and the ingredients seem like they came from a chem lab, not a kitchen. Don’t be taken in by the names and numbers. Experts are here to help.

It’s a bad sign if sugars, salts, and hydrogenated oils show up in the first four ingredients on a label. (ADOBE STOCK)