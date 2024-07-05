 Let’s patch-up: How these repair services bring objects back to life - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Let’s patch-up: How these repair services bring objects back to life

ByTanisha Saxena
Jul 05, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Load the glue gun, cue the Q-tips. As India warms up to repair services, see who’s mending their own business

Who knew there was so much power in a single cotton bud? In repairing videos online, the little sticks do all the heavy lifting. They tease grime from the corners of expensive leather pouches. They apply just the right shade of red to the scuffed sole of a designer shoe. They deposit the glue that reunites buttons. They turn ASMR content into a rallying call for fixing, reusing and making a pricey product last a little longer.

Shree Mahaveer Toys gives a new lease of life to old toys that have been damaged for decades. (ADOBE STOCK)
Shree Mahaveer Toys gives a new lease of life to old toys that have been damaged for decades. (ADOBE STOCK)
Restoring a worn-out pair of shoes is less about the tools used and more about the technique.
Restoring a worn-out pair of shoes is less about the tools used and more about the technique.
Sandeep Gajakas says he was keen on cleaning his shoes and making them good as new, even as a child.
Sandeep Gajakas says he was keen on cleaning his shoes and making them good as new, even as a child.
A full-service restoring session involves cleaning, covering scuffed areas, and treating worn leather.
A full-service restoring session involves cleaning, covering scuffed areas, and treating worn leather.
Mallika Sharma of The Leather Laundry says that clients send in items that hold sentimental value.
Mallika Sharma of The Leather Laundry says that clients send in items that hold sentimental value.
Mukesh Kumar and his team of four fix baby cars, bikes and hoverboards. (ADOBE STOCK)
Mukesh Kumar and his team of four fix baby cars, bikes and hoverboards. (ADOBE STOCK)
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Let’s patch-up: How these repair services bring objects back to life
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On