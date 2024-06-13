 Lights, camera, drama: Hacks for capturing Insta-worthy food pics - Hindustan Times
Lights, camera, drama: Hacks for capturing Insta-worthy food pics

ByUrvee Modwel
Jun 14, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Food photographers and stylists reveal tricks behind enticing food photos for social media. From using dough to simulate food to creating artificial steam, the secrets are out!

With food photos in ads and videos, some secrets are already out. What looks like ice-cream is often raw dough (so it doesn’t melt under hot lights). Cereal bowls are filled with glue, not milk, so the corn flakes stay crisp. Shaving cream is substituted for whipped cream, the maple syrup on those pancakes is actually petrol. With new items on menus comes a new bag of tricks. Three food photographers and stylists: Goa-based Aishwarya Rivonker, Gurgaon-based Abhishek Khanna and Chennai-based Ashwin Vijayaraghavan, offer lessons on making real food pop on the ‘gram.

Food photographer Ashwin Vijayaraghavan says the right crockery can elevate a shot. (INSTAGRAM/@ACE._PHOTOGRAPHY)
Food photographer Ashwin Vijayaraghavan says the right crockery can elevate a shot. (INSTAGRAM/@ACE._PHOTOGRAPHY)
Photographer Abhishek Khanna says side lighting will highlight the depth of a shot. (INSTAGRAM/@ABHISHEKKHANNA)
Photographer Abhishek Khanna says side lighting will highlight the depth of a shot. (INSTAGRAM/@ABHISHEKKHANNA)
Photographer and food stylist Aishwarya Rivonker’s tip is to use props to complement the dish. (INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYA.RIVONKER11)
Photographer and food stylist Aishwarya Rivonker’s tip is to use props to complement the dish. (INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYA.RIVONKER11)
