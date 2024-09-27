Listicle: 10 bad movie hairstyles that were a cut below the rest
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Sep 27, 2024 09:38 AM IST
A look at iconic TV characters with memorable hairdos, from Betty Cooper's bob to Severus Snape's greasy locks, revealing how styles impact perceptions.
Dark Betty Cooper. Aka Betty Cooper’s S1 alter ego in the Archies-inspired show Riverdale (2017-2023). The black bob just doesn’t cut it for actor Lili Reinhart, nor the character she plays. The hairdo coincides with Betty’s sexual awakening. That bob is supposed to look grown up and sexy. Honestly, Betty’s goody-goody blonde ponytail is more flattering.