Listicle: 10 bad movie hairstyles that were a cut below the rest

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Sep 27, 2024 09:38 AM IST

A look at iconic TV characters with memorable hairdos, from Betty Cooper's bob to Severus Snape's greasy locks, revealing how styles impact perceptions.

Dark Betty Cooper. Aka Betty Cooper’s S1 alter ego in the Archies-inspired show Riverdale (2017-2023). The black bob just doesn’t cut it for actor Lili Reinhart, nor the character she plays. The hairdo coincides with Betty’s sexual awakening. That bob is supposed to look grown up and sexy. Honestly, Betty’s goody-goody blonde ponytail is more flattering.

The black bob just doesn't cut it for Betty Cooper in Riverdale, though it signified her sexual awakening.
The black bob just doesn’t cut it for Betty Cooper in Riverdale, though it signified her sexual awakening.
What was going on with Jacob Black's unkempt hair in Twilight?
What was going on with Jacob Black’s unkempt hair in Twilight?
Dwight Schrute from The Office needs a wig. One without a middle parting.
Dwight Schrute from The Office needs a wig. One without a middle parting.
Instead of casting a teen actor, they put a wig on the 40-year-old Michael C Hall for flashback scenes.
Instead of casting a teen actor, they put a wig on the 40-year-old Michael C Hall for flashback scenes.
Eleven's numerous hairstyles in Stranger Things didn't do her justice.
Eleven’s numerous hairstyles in Stranger Things didn’t do her justice.
Manny Delgado's fade was terrible. It made him look like an uncle.
Manny Delgado’s fade was terrible. It made him look like an uncle.
In Big Little Lies, it almost seems like Jane Chapman can't afford a mirror and some shears.
In Big Little Lies, it almost seems like Jane Chapman can’t afford a mirror and some shears.
Cousin Itt seems to be made entirely of floor-length hair.
Cousin Itt seems to be made entirely of floor-length hair.
Hannah Baker's haircut looks more broom than bob.
Hannah Baker’s haircut looks more broom than bob.
Couldn't Snape brew up a clarifying shampoo for his greasy locks?
Couldn’t Snape brew up a clarifying shampoo for his greasy locks?
