Listicle: 10 bad movie hairstyles that were a cut below the rest

Dark Betty Cooper. Aka Betty Cooper’s S1 alter ego in the Archies-inspired show Riverdale (2017-2023). The black bob just doesn’t cut it for actor Lili Reinhart, nor the character she plays. The hairdo coincides with Betty’s sexual awakening. That bob is supposed to look grown up and sexy. Honestly, Betty’s goody-goody blonde ponytail is more flattering.

The black bob just doesn’t cut it for Betty Cooper in Riverdale, though it signified her sexual awakening.