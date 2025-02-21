Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 books to get you into cosy fiction mode

ByKritika Kapoor
Feb 21, 2025 10:24 AM IST

Cute cats, quirky bookshops, hot coffees and tangy prawn pickles... add these 10 comfort reads to your TBR for literary hugs

Bombay Balchão (2019). Jane Borges infuses her story of the Catholic inhabitants of Mumbai’s Bosco Mansion with so much heart, they feel familiar, almost like a second family, as you watch them squabble, fall in love, grow up, and grow old. There’s a widow who smuggles hooch, a local crossword expert, a woman who elopes right before she is to be engaged. The book has a soothing, lived-in feel to it – like that sagging sofa you lounge in every day.

Jane Borges’s book is about the Catholic inhabitants of Cavel, a fictional suburb in South Mumbai.
We’ll Prescribe You a Cat is about the healing power of cats. Aww.
Legends & Lattes is like Lord of the Rings, but with nicer orcs.
TJ Klune’s novel will get your serotonin, oxytocin, dopamine and other happy juices flowing.
Author Sarah Beth Durst’s universe has winged cats, a sentient, sassy spider plant, and merhorses.
The Kamogawa Food Detectives feels like eating a delicious meal. It will make you hungry.
Bengaluru-born author Sangu Mandanna’s novel has a sunshine-grumpy romance.
Harini Nagendra’s whodunnit is a cosy murder mystery set in 1920s Bangalore.
Hwang Bo-Reum’s novel follows the everyday management of a bookstore and the people who frequent it.
Before The Coffee Gets Cold has a time-travelling coffee shop.
