Listicle: 10 books to get you into cosy fiction mode

Bombay Balchão (2019). Jane Borges infuses her story of the Catholic inhabitants of Mumbai’s Bosco Mansion with so much heart, they feel familiar, almost like a second family, as you watch them squabble, fall in love, grow up, and grow old. There’s a widow who smuggles hooch, a local crossword expert, a woman who elopes right before she is to be engaged. The book has a soothing, lived-in feel to it – like that sagging sofa you lounge in every day.

Jane Borges’s book is about the Catholic inhabitants of Cavel, a fictional suburb in South Mumbai.