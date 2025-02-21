Listicle: 10 books to get you into cosy fiction mode
ByKritika Kapoor
Feb 21, 2025 10:24 AM IST
Cute cats, quirky bookshops, hot coffees and tangy prawn pickles... add these 10 comfort reads to your TBR for literary hugs
Bombay Balchão (2019). Jane Borges infuses her story of the Catholic inhabitants of Mumbai’s Bosco Mansion with so much heart, they feel familiar, almost like a second family, as you watch them squabble, fall in love, grow up, and grow old. There’s a widow who smuggles hooch, a local crossword expert, a woman who elopes right before she is to be engaged. The book has a soothing, lived-in feel to it – like that sagging sofa you lounge in every day.