Listicle: 10 celebrity meals we can’t wait to cook at home
ByChristalle Fernandes
Oct 24, 2024 08:43 PM IST
Chai sugar cookies, pizza toast, ramen, banana pudding, zucchini pasta – we’re drooling over these celeb recipes. Bon appétit!
Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast. She claims she discovered the recipe when she was high. Her 17-step recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, burrata, parmesan, and sourdough. Her hack? Let the tomato slices marinate for five minutes in a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, pepper, and salt, before you layer them on the bread. She also likes to toast the bread and melt the cheese before baking for six minutes. Yum.