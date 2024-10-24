Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 celebrity meals we can’t wait to cook at home

ByChristalle Fernandes
Oct 24, 2024 08:43 PM IST

Chai sugar cookies, pizza toast, ramen, banana pudding, zucchini pasta – we’re drooling over these celeb recipes. Bon appétit!

Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast. She claims she discovered the recipe when she was high. Her 17-step recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, burrata, parmesan, and sourdough. Her hack? Let the tomato slices marinate for five minutes in a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, pepper, and salt, before you layer them on the bread. She also likes to toast the bread and melt the cheese before baking for six minutes. Yum.

Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast calls for fresh tomatoes, burrata, parmesan, and sourdough.
Banana pudding was a favourite indulgence in Dolly Parton’s family. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Lucky fans got a taste of Taylor Swift’s famous chai sugar cookies during the 1989 Secret Sessions in 2014. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Kim Seokjin from BTS loves to make naengmyeon or cold noodles during the summer. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Jackie Shroff’s baingan bharta has a smoky flavour because it’s roasted on an open fire. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The Kind Diet, Alicia Silverstone’s book, has one of her favourite recipes: An artichoke, mushroom, and leek crostini. (INSTAGRAM/@ALICIASILVERSTONE)
Cameron Diaz’s leftovers ramen is good to make with whatever veggies you have on hand. (INSTAGRAM/@CAMERONDIAZ)
Aditi Rao loves to make Hyderabadi khagina, which she says tastes best when paired with phulkas. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Meghan Markle’s zucchini Bolognese requires you to boil the zucchini for hours until it gets creamy. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Reese Witherspoon’s grandmother Dorothea passed down her famous cowboy cookies recipe to her. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
