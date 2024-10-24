Listicle: 10 celebrity meals we can’t wait to cook at home

Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast. She claims she discovered the recipe when she was high. Her 17-step recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, burrata, parmesan, and sourdough. Her hack? Let the tomato slices marinate for five minutes in a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, pepper, and salt, before you layer them on the bread. She also likes to toast the bread and melt the cheese before baking for six minutes. Yum.

