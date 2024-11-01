Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 celebrity weddings that gave everyone goals

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 01, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Lakeside vows, pastel palettes, bayous, backyards and boats. These celeb weddings are what modern fairytales are made of

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (2017). Their pink-pastel palette, gleaming in the soft Tuscan light, looked so good, couples are still copying it in 2024. The actor and cricketer had just 40 guests at the medieval villa. She wore Sabyasachi, kept her makeup simple. He wore ivory silk and a gleaming turban. The best part was thet they seemed delighted to be part of their own wedding – no posed photos, no stuffy expressions. Even the guests were so chill.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma started the pink-pastel palette wedding trend.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma started the pink-pastel palette wedding trend.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had an intimate wedding under Mirza’s favourite mango tree.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had an intimate wedding under Mirza’s favourite mango tree.
For the Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber wedding, the guests arrived on speedboat.
For the Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber wedding, the guests arrived on speedboat.
Kat Dennings and Andrew WK’s wedding, held in their LA home, was very DIY-inspired.
Kat Dennings and Andrew WK’s wedding, held in their LA home, was very DIY-inspired.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got hitched at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got hitched at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple.
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene married a month after they went public with their relationship.
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene married a month after they went public with their relationship.
Only 70 people attended Athiya Shetty and and KL Rahul’s wedding at their farmhouse in Khandala.
Only 70 people attended Athiya Shetty and and KL Rahul’s wedding at their farmhouse in Khandala.
Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs had a picture-perfect wedding in the snow.
Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs had a picture-perfect wedding in the snow.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding went viral because of the couple’s cool, effortless vibe.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding went viral because of the couple’s cool, effortless vibe.
