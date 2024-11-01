Listicle: 10 celebrity weddings that gave everyone goals

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (2017). Their pink-pastel palette, gleaming in the soft Tuscan light, looked so good, couples are still copying it in 2024. The actor and cricketer had just 40 guests at the medieval villa. She wore Sabyasachi, kept her makeup simple. He wore ivory silk and a gleaming turban. The best part was thet they seemed delighted to be part of their own wedding – no posed photos, no stuffy expressions. Even the guests were so chill.

