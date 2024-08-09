Listicle: 10 dishes that have sparked local and global food wars

France and Switzerland over meringue. Who knew that egg whites beaten with sugar would be in the centre of a long-running turf war? Both nations claim to have invented it. The French meringue isn’t cooked, and therefore, is unstable but lighter. The Swiss one goes into a double-boiler, emerging denser, but just as soft. Variations abound across Europe, uniting the French and Swiss in disdain.

Both France and Switzerland claim to have invented meringue. (ADOBE STOCK)