Listicle: 10 dishes that have sparked local and global food wars

ByArshia Dhar
Aug 09, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Two nations fight to claim jollof rice. One dessert nearly set off a war. 10 dishes we just can’t stop fighting over

France and Switzerland over meringue. Who knew that egg whites beaten with sugar would be in the centre of a long-running turf war? Both nations claim to have invented it. The French meringue isn’t cooked, and therefore, is unstable but lighter. The Swiss one goes into a double-boiler, emerging denser, but just as soft. Variations abound across Europe, uniting the French and Swiss in disdain.

Both France and Switzerland claim to have invented meringue. (ADOBE STOCK)
In Nigeria and Ghana, the fiercest battles are fought not over football but over jollof rice. (ADOBE STOCK)
Both Bengal and Odisha have their own versions of roshogolla. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The Lucknow-versus-Hyderabad biryani debate is as old as time. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Chimichanga has a Mexican version and an American version. Both are delicious. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Pavlovas were served in New Zealand a decade before they became popular in Australia. (ADOBE STOCK)
Mumbai and Kolkata fight over who has better pani puri. (ADOBE STOCK)
Chinese fried rice is crispier, while the Japanese version is creamier. (ADOBE STOCK)
Strudel is often mistaken for being German, even if it’s an Austrian delicacy. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Popular Delhi restaurant chains Moti Mahal and Daryaganj are fighting over who invented butter chicken. (ADOBE STOCK)
