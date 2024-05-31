 Listicle: 10 drone photographers who are out of this world - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 drone photographers who are out of this world

May 31, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Drone photography pages are taking Insta to higher ground. Here are 10 of our favourites from around the world

Simeon Pratt (@SimeonPratt): Pratt is a Chicago-based photographer and cinematographer. His drone shots: Container ships breaking ice as they glide through frigid seas, lone towers piercing clouds, cliffs at sunrise, roofs of European towns, focus on a stillness that only comes from being distant from your subject. His photographs, despite their grand scale, are meditative, playing with light and a hint of surrealism.

Simeon Pratt’s photos seem intimate despite the scale. (INSTAGRAM/@SIMEONPRATT)
Simeon Pratt's photos seem intimate despite the scale. (INSTAGRAM/@SIMEONPRATT)
Priyansh M Jain’s shoots capture both landmarks and lesser-known corners of towns. (INSTAGRAM/@SHOTBYPRIYANSH)
Priyansh M Jain's shoots capture both landmarks and lesser-known corners of towns. (INSTAGRAM/@SHOTBYPRIYANSH)
Mike Bishop images of the natural world makes the viewer question reality. (INSTAGRAM/@MIKEBISHOP.TV)
Mike Bishop images of the natural world makes the viewer question reality. (INSTAGRAM/@MIKEBISHOP.TV)
Delhi-based BeanSingh’s Instagram feed is a burst of colour. (INSTAGRAM/@IAMBEANSINGH)
Delhi-based BeanSingh's Instagram feed is a burst of colour. (INSTAGRAM/@IAMBEANSINGH)
In Ashwin KC’s drone shots, human movements are depicted from a distance. (INSTAGRAM/@DRONEHOLIC_)
In Ashwin KC's drone shots, human movements are depicted from a distance. (INSTAGRAM/@DRONEHOLIC_)
Photographer Gunj Guglani’s photos and videos have a cinematic quality. (INSTAGRAM/@GUNJGUGLANI)
Photographer Gunj Guglani's photos and videos have a cinematic quality. (INSTAGRAM/@GUNJGUGLANI)
Ozzo’s photos capture the beauty of Iceland’s natural grandeur. (INSTAGRAM/@OZZOPHOTOGRAPHY)
Ozzo's photos capture the beauty of Iceland's natural grandeur. (INSTAGRAM/@OZZOPHOTOGRAPHY)
Erez Marom specialises in nature photography, capturing tiny subjects in extreme close-ups. (INSTAGRAM/@EREZMAROM)
Erez Marom specialises in nature photography, capturing tiny subjects in extreme close-ups. (INSTAGRAM/@EREZMAROM)
Stockholm-based Tobias Hägg’s photos resemble abstract art or watercolours. (INSTAGRAM/@AIRPIXELS)
Stockholm-based Tobias Hägg's photos resemble abstract art or watercolours. (INSTAGRAM/@AIRPIXELS)
Alexandra Taylor features herself in her photos, adding a human touch to the natural phenomena around her. (INSTAGRAM/@ALLIEMTAYLOR)
Alexandra Taylor features herself in her photos, adding a human touch to the natural phenomena around her. (INSTAGRAM/@ALLIEMTAYLOR)
