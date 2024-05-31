Listicle: 10 drone photographers who are out of this world

Simeon Pratt (@SimeonPratt): Pratt is a Chicago-based photographer and cinematographer. His drone shots: Container ships breaking ice as they glide through frigid seas, lone towers piercing clouds, cliffs at sunrise, roofs of European towns, focus on a stillness that only comes from being distant from your subject. His photographs, despite their grand scale, are meditative, playing with light and a hint of surrealism.

Simeon Pratt’s photos seem intimate despite the scale. (INSTAGRAM/@SIMEONPRATT)