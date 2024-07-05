Listicle: 10 foods that almost outshine the books they’re in

Pork belly with rice. In The Kamogawa Food Detectives (2023), author Hisashi Kashiwai has created a magical restaurant that serves up food and old recipes that linger only in memory. A diner, Hideji, looks at a mouthwatering feast before him, one of which is “pork belly simmering in Kyobancha tea”. As he lifts up a braised slice delicately, dripping in sauce, and places it on a spoonful of hot rice, he smiles wide in contentment. As do we.

Pork belly and rice is a memorable dish in the book The Kamogawa Food Detectives. (ADOBE STOCK)