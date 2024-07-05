 Listicle: 10 foods that almost outshine the books they’re in - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
Listicle: 10 foods that almost outshine the books they’re in

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jul 05, 2024 09:48 AM IST

To make a good book great, stir in a tasty treat. These 10 foods are pretty much inseparable from the stories they inhabit

Pork belly with rice. In The Kamogawa Food Detectives (2023), author Hisashi Kashiwai has created a magical restaurant that serves up food and old recipes that linger only in memory. A diner, Hideji, looks at a mouthwatering feast before him, one of which is “pork belly simmering in Kyobancha tea”. As he lifts up a braised slice delicately, dripping in sauce, and places it on a spoonful of hot rice, he smiles wide in contentment. As do we.

Pork belly and rice is a memorable dish in the book The Kamogawa Food Detectives. (ADOBE STOCK)
Pork belly and rice is a memorable dish in the book The Kamogawa Food Detectives. (ADOBE STOCK)
In Heartburn (1983), the main character makes a Key lime pie and throws it at her cheating husband. (ADOBE STOCK)
In Heartburn (1983), the main character makes a Key lime pie and throws it at her cheating husband. (ADOBE STOCK)
Madeleines are synonymous with Marcel Proust’s seven-volume series, In Search of Lost Time. (ADOBE STOCK)
Madeleines are synonymous with Marcel Proust’s seven-volume series, In Search of Lost Time. (ADOBE STOCK)
In her memoir, Dolly Alderton writes about preparing sole fish with butter and lemon seasoning for an ex. (ADOBE STOCK)
In her memoir, Dolly Alderton writes about preparing sole fish with butter and lemon seasoning for an ex. (ADOBE STOCK)
The passionate heroine of Like Water for Chocolate serves quail in rose petal sauce for her brother-in-law. (ADOBE STOCK)
The passionate heroine of Like Water for Chocolate serves quail in rose petal sauce for her brother-in-law. (ADOBE STOCK)
The avocado and crabmeat salad in The Bell Jar was a dish enjoyed by 1950s American high society. (ADOBE STOCK)
The avocado and crabmeat salad in The Bell Jar was a dish enjoyed by 1950s American high society. (ADOBE STOCK)
In Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea (1870), the characters relish hot roasted breadfruit. (ADOBE STOCK)
In Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea (1870), the characters relish hot roasted breadfruit. (ADOBE STOCK)
Apfelkuchen is a German apple cake that shows up in the 1911 book Dawn O’Hara: The Girl Who Laughed. (ADOBE STOCK)
Apfelkuchen is a German apple cake that shows up in the 1911 book Dawn O’Hara: The Girl Who Laughed. (ADOBE STOCK)
Santiago and Manolin eat black beans and rice while they discuss baseball, in The Old Man and the Sea. (ADOBE STOCK)
Santiago and Manolin eat black beans and rice while they discuss baseball, in The Old Man and the Sea. (ADOBE STOCK)
Bonda, the deep-fried potato snack, makes an appearance in RK Narayan’s book, The Guide. (ADOBE STOCK)
Bonda, the deep-fried potato snack, makes an appearance in RK Narayan’s book, The Guide. (ADOBE STOCK)
Listicle: 10 foods that almost outshine the books they're in
