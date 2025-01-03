Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 Instagram accounts that feel like a warm hug

ByRachel Lopez
Jan 03, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Leave the doomscrolling for next week. Start 2025 on a light note, with 10 of the happiest spots on Instagram

Uyen Ninh (@UyenNinh). All through the pandemic, we watched the young Vietnamese student try to make sense of life in Germany. Renters can’t vacuum at night. Sausage tastes weird. Moms expect you to answer their calls at 3am. She’s settled in. Her #GermanBoyfriend is now her #GermanFiance. She can now open beer bottles with a quick whack. She’s still funny, in three languages.

Uyen Ninh and her German boyfriend – now fiance – are everybody’s favourite Internet couple. (INSTAGRAM/@UYENNINH)
Uyen Ninh and her German boyfriend – now fiance – are everybody's favourite Internet couple. (INSTAGRAM/@UYENNINH)
David Larbi’s Insta may just be the most wholesome place online. (INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDLARBI)
David Larbi's Insta may just be the most wholesome place online. (INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDLARBI)
David Lorimer appreciates everything: Salt, towels, and Christmas lights. (INSTAGRAM/@TODAY.IAM.GRATEFUL)
David Lorimer appreciates everything: Salt, towels, and Christmas lights. (INSTAGRAM/@TODAY.IAM.GRATEFUL)
The 78-year-old Nonna Fina from Australia is everyone’s nonna now. (INSTAGRAM/@MYNONNAFINA)
The 78-year-old Nonna Fina from Australia is everyone's nonna now. (INSTAGRAM/@MYNONNAFINA)
Danielle Krysa, aka The Jealous Curator, makes art seem accessible and fun. (INSTAGRAM/@THEJEALOUSCURATOR)
Danielle Krysa, aka The Jealous Curator, makes art seem accessible and fun. (INSTAGRAM/@THEJEALOUSCURATOR)
The Instagram page, Octonation, calls themselves the world’s largest octopus fan club. (INSTAGRAM/@OCTONATION)
The Instagram page, Octonation, calls themselves the world's largest octopus fan club. (INSTAGRAM/@OCTONATION)
Filmmaker Martin Paves curates images that show a simpler, less PR-managed industry. (INSTAGRAM/@VINTAGEHOLLYWOODARCHIVE)
Filmmaker Martin Paves curates images that show a simpler, less PR-managed industry. (INSTAGRAM/@VINTAGEHOLLYWOODARCHIVE)
Daily Purrr puts up a new cat-themed doodle every day, based on images of real cats doing silly things. (INSTAGRAM/@DAILYPURRR)
Daily Purrr puts up a new cat-themed doodle every day, based on images of real cats doing silly things. (INSTAGRAM/@DAILYPURRR)
30-year-old Auri drives around Finland, cleaning homes for free. (INSTAGRAM/@AURIKATARIINA)
30-year-old Auri drives around Finland, cleaning homes for free. (INSTAGRAM/@AURIKATARIINA)
Worry Lines’s comics are funny, pragmatic, and comforting. And so relatable. (INSTAGRAM/@WORRY__LINES)
Worry Lines's comics are funny, pragmatic, and comforting. And so relatable. (INSTAGRAM/@WORRY__LINES)
Lifestyle
