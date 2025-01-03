Listicle: 10 Instagram accounts that feel like a warm hug

Uyen Ninh (@UyenNinh). All through the pandemic, we watched the young Vietnamese student try to make sense of life in Germany. Renters can’t vacuum at night. Sausage tastes weird. Moms expect you to answer their calls at 3am. She’s settled in. Her #GermanBoyfriend is now her #GermanFiance. She can now open beer bottles with a quick whack. She’s still funny, in three languages.

Uyen Ninh and her German boyfriend – now fiance – are everybody’s favourite Internet couple. (INSTAGRAM/@UYENNINH)