Listicle: 10 mean girls we’re secretly obsessed with
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Sep 06, 2024 05:20 AM IST
These mean girls are self-centred, bratty, and can make your life hell. But they stole the show. Read on, loser. And tell us how it wasssss
Regina from Mean Girls (2004). Regina George is why the movie has that title. Wednesdays we wear pink. No one else can wear hoop earrings. She hasn’t signed off on Fetch – it’s not going to happen. She was half a virgin when she met her boyfriend, of course she’s sad when she gets dumped. And remember, it’s the new girl, out-of-Africa Cady, who does meaner things just out of envy.