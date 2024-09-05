 Listicle: 10 mean girls we’re secretly obsessed with - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 mean girls we’re secretly obsessed with

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Sep 06, 2024 05:20 AM IST

These mean girls are self-centred, bratty, and can make your life hell. But they stole the show. Read on, loser. And tell us how it wasssss

Regina from Mean Girls (2004). Regina George is why the movie has that title. Wednesdays we wear pink. No one else can wear hoop earrings. She hasn’t signed off on Fetch – it’s not going to happen. She was half a virgin when she met her boyfriend, of course she’s sad when she gets dumped. And remember, it’s the new girl, out-of-Africa Cady, who does meaner things just out of envy.

Regina George is the OG Mean Girl.
Regina George is the OG Mean Girl.
Poo is rich, hot, and delivers savage burns. What’s not to love?
In Gossip Girl, the meanest girl of all time turned out to be a guy.
In Gossip Girl, the meanest girl of all time turned out to be a guy.
In Pretty Little Liars, the anonymous A is determined to show all the girls their true colours.
In Pretty Little Liars, the anonymous A is determined to show all the girls their true colours.
Madison Montgomery (second from left) uses her powers to bully people and expose their lies and deceit.
Madison Montgomery (second from left) uses her powers to bully people and expose their lies and deceit.
Pushpavalli is a sneaky, seemingly harmless stalker. We love her commitment to her 'work'.
Pushpavalli is a sneaky, seemingly harmless stalker. We love her commitment to her ‘work’.
In Class, Yashika is smart, popular, and coolly points out other people's icks.
In Class, Yashika is smart, popular, and coolly points out other people’s icks.
Jennifer makes selfishness, put-downs and even murder seem vital to looking good.
Jennifer makes selfishness, put-downs and even murder seem vital to looking good.
Could Angela from The Office be the OG Karen?
Could Angela from The Office be the OG Karen?
She's not a cop, but Gina can make entire police teams nervous.
She’s not a cop, but Gina can make entire police teams nervous.
She’s not a cop, but Gina can make entire police teams nervous.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On