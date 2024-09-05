Listicle: 10 mean girls we’re secretly obsessed with

Regina from Mean Girls (2004). Regina George is why the movie has that title. Wednesdays we wear pink. No one else can wear hoop earrings. She hasn’t signed off on Fetch – it’s not going to happen. She was half a virgin when she met her boyfriend, of course she’s sad when she gets dumped. And remember, it’s the new girl, out-of-Africa Cady, who does meaner things just out of envy.

Regina George is the OG Mean Girl.