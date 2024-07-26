Listicle: 10 movie cliques we’d love to join

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). Ahana, Imaad and Neil are all in their 20s, trying to make sense of life, their own lives and their friendships. There are plenty of fights: Imaad, a stand-up comedian, makes jokes about his friends, and is obsessed with swiping right on dating apps. Neil, in order to bag big clients, starts dating a content creator. Ahana lets Instagram posts dictate her life. But they call each other out, keep each other grounded. It’s what modern-day friendships are all about, isn’t it?

