Listicle: 10 movie cliques we’d love to join

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jul 26, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Modern-day friendships explored through fights, growth, and support in various TV shows and movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Big Girls Don't Cry, Girls, and more.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). Ahana, Imaad and Neil are all in their 20s, trying to make sense of life, their own lives and their friendships. There are plenty of fights: Imaad, a stand-up comedian, makes jokes about his friends, and is obsessed with swiping right on dating apps. Neil, in order to bag big clients, starts dating a content creator. Ahana lets Instagram posts dictate her life. But they call each other out, keep each other grounded. It’s what modern-day friendships are all about, isn’t it?

Ahana, Imaad and Neil from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) fight, but have each other’s backs.
Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024) has chaotic friendships that endure through every emotional twist.
In Girls, all four friends are spoiled and crazy, but they grow together.
The friendships in Stranger Things were the ultimate #BFF goals.
Work besties Jane, Kat and Sutton supported and inspired each other, in The Bold Type.
Flight attendants Jasmine, Geeta, and Divya bond over their problems on a plane journey.
In Ocean’s Eleven, the team dynamic is ‘more than colleagues, less than friends’.
Siddharth, Sameer, and Akash in Dil Chahta Hai (2001) keep each other going in tough times.
Flatmates Minal, Falak and Andrea in Pink (2016) are tough women who will do anything for their gals.
New Girl has a clique that’s unusual but heartwarming.
