Listicle: 10 music albums that will make you laugh

10,000 gecs, by 100 gecs. Cartoonish and self-aware, on paper, there’s no way the American band’s second studio album should be as catchy as it is. The music transitions from metallic hooks to hip-hop beats, and then to pop melodies. You find yourself singing along to their silliest songs, such as Frog on the Floor. It’s not even a metaphor! It’s actually about discovering a frog at a party. We also like Hollywood Baby and 757.

