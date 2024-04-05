 Listicle: 10 must-reads for a dose of comic relief - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 must-reads for a dose of comic relief

ByAnushree Nande
Apr 05, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Graphic novels aren’t all dark, dramatic and gory. These 10 tackle love, memory, power, art and much more

Lore Olympus, Volume 1 (2021)

Rachel Smythe’s retelling of the Persephone-Hades myth started as a weekly romance webcomic in 2018.
The People of the Indus has intricate, historically accurate illustrations, and a guidebook-style narration.
Artist Gianluca Costantini illustrates 12 chapters inspired by the signs of the Chinese zodiac.
Rainbow Rowell sets her story in Nebraska on Halloween.
This coming-of-age fantasy is illuminated with stunning artwork.
Neil Gaiman’s classic got a Netflix adaptation in 2022.
A chance bench assignment puts opposite personalities in each other’s paths in this webcomic.
This hybrid historical story by Dylan Meconis reimagines the exile of Queen Elizabeth I.
Author-illustrator Jen Wang dips into her own childhood for this comic.
Shapeshifting Nimona has a penchant for villainy.
