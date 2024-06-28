Listicle: 10 new dishes to watch out for on Indian menus

Silver Berry Cake. Shillong chef Tanisha Phanbuh introduced Delhi baker Bani Nanda to soh shang or silver berries when they were foraging through the villages of Cherrapunji in Meghalaya a few months ago. Nanda, founder of Miam Pâtisserie, loved their mild sourness, ruby-red flesh and silvery exterior. She used them in a a sweetened compote, adding vanilla, light cream cheese mousse, a sponge flavoured with Khasi lemon zest and a croustillant layer for crunch. The cake is surprisingly earthy and refreshing. And not too sweet.

