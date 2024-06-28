 Listicle: 10 new dishes to watch out for on Indian menus - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 new dishes to watch out for on Indian menus

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 28, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Tummus, Gourdess, Chawanmushi and Silver Berry Cake – Indian menus are getting inventive. Here are 10 head-scratchers, decoded

Silver Berry Cake. Shillong chef Tanisha Phanbuh introduced Delhi baker Bani Nanda to soh shang or silver berries when they were foraging through the villages of Cherrapunji in Meghalaya a few months ago. Nanda, founder of Miam Pâtisserie, loved their mild sourness, ruby-red flesh and silvery exterior. She used them in a a sweetened compote, adding vanilla, light cream cheese mousse, a sponge flavoured with Khasi lemon zest and a croustillant layer for crunch. The cake is surprisingly earthy and refreshing. And not too sweet.

Delhi baker Bani Nanda uses silver berries in a a sweetened compote, with vanilla and light cream cheese mousse.
Chef Radhika Khandelwal turned gourds into a hummus that tastes like it’s made with avocado.
Ali Akbar Baldiwala, the executive chef at Mumbai’s Slink & Bardot, makes hummus with green toor dal.
Mumbai’s Mezcalita serves a nopal salad which contains cactus.
Chef Sanket Joshi pairs a turnip galouti with a meatless rajma nihari, one of Avtara’s fine-dining dishes.
Kohlrabi, which looks like a cross between a turnip and cabbage, features in a taco at Trèsind, Delhi.
Chef Alistair Lethorn of Aal’s Kitchen combines smoked duck with fermented or pickled Naga dry bamboo.
At Inja, Delhi, the steamed-egg custard contains crispy lobster and drumstick marrow .
Sukoon by Joshi House serves a unique dessert named I Need Coffee, made of chickpea halwa and cashew cream.
Prateek Sadhu, owner of the restaurant Naar, serves a pine-nut ice cream drizzled with the salt and honey.
