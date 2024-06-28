Listicle: 10 new dishes to watch out for on Indian menus
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 28, 2024 09:24 AM IST
Tummus, Gourdess, Chawanmushi and Silver Berry Cake – Indian menus are getting inventive. Here are 10 head-scratchers, decoded
Silver Berry Cake. Shillong chef Tanisha Phanbuh introduced Delhi baker Bani Nanda to soh shang or silver berries when they were foraging through the villages of Cherrapunji in Meghalaya a few months ago. Nanda, founder of Miam Pâtisserie, loved their mild sourness, ruby-red flesh and silvery exterior. She used them in a a sweetened compote, adding vanilla, light cream cheese mousse, a sponge flavoured with Khasi lemon zest and a croustillant layer for crunch. The cake is surprisingly earthy and refreshing. And not too sweet.
