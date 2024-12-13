Listicle: 10 stage-to-screen adaptations that we can’t stop watching

Wicked (2024). How’s this for a tornado? The movie is an adaptation of the stage musical. The stage musical is a prequel, the backstory of the two witches from The Wizard of Oz movie. The movie, a 1939 classic, was based on a musical. That musical also had three silent-film versions. No Dorothy in this version, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. But there is a tale of friendship and revenge, a comment on identity and power. And high notes for Glee fans.

