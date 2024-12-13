Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 stage-to-screen adaptations that we can’t stop watching

ByRachel Lopez
Dec 13, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Stage musicals can go quite wrong as they jump to screen. These 10 films had song and dance, but none of the cringe

Wicked (2024). How’s this for a tornado? The movie is an adaptation of the stage musical. The stage musical is a prequel, the backstory of the two witches from The Wizard of Oz movie. The movie, a 1939 classic, was based on a musical. That musical also had three silent-film versions. No Dorothy in this version, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. But there is a tale of friendship and revenge, a comment on identity and power. And high notes for Glee fans.

Wicked is a tale of friendship and revenge, a commentary on identity and power.
Chicago is sparkly, funny and, OMG so sexy. You’ll shimmy for days after.
West Side Story has the quiet, intimate moments it needs to make the Romeo-and-Juliet tragedy work.
The Sweeney Todd movie has the sooty, menacing, Victorian feel of the play.
Mamma Mia is frothy, silly, camp – perfect for singalongs.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch is all heart.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a bit much, but that’s the best part.
Grease dropped the dud songs from the musical, added new ones, and cast 30-somethings as teens.
Rent was a box-office flop, but it’s become a cult hit over the years.
In The Heights has so much energy that if they did the same dances on stage, they’d have broken it.
