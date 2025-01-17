Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 things that turn 100 in 2025

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 17, 2025 09:12 AM IST

TV, beer, movies, architectural styles, words. Try not to feel old as these 10 things turn 100 years old this year

Art Deco. You’ve probably seen an Art Deco building without realising it. Think streamlined shapes, little geometric motifs, curved edges, colourful facades. A 1925 exhibition held in Paris is credited with making the style popular the world over – a refreshing change from heavy, overdecorated stone architecture. A century on, the style has echoes in every major city, and represents a once-modern optimism, a new language for a world healing from the First World War.

Art Deco design (as seen with Mumbai’s Taraporevala Aquarium) turns 100 in 2025. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Adolf Hitler’s manifesto of hate is still a bestselling book, a hundred years on. Yikes.
Scottish engineer John Logie Baird’s first successful demonstration of the television was in 1925. (ADOBE STOCK)
The word twerp, which means an annoying or stupid person, first appeared in a 1925 glossary. (ADOBE STOCK)
A hundred years from now, someone will think the beer was named after the virus. (It’s not, BTW!)
Indrasabha came out in 1925 and was later remade in 1932 (above), with 72 songs.
Guru Dutt’s films were some of the best pictures of Bollywood’s golden age.
Tutankhamun’s mask is our first view of what a royal from Ancient Egypt would have looked like. (EGYPTIAN MUSEUM)
Since 1925, countries have tried and failed to regulate cannabis. (ADOBE STOCK)
Adele and Edoardo Fendi established their designer house in Rome a century ago. (INSTAGRAM/@FENDI)
Follow Us On