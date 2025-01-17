Listicle: 10 things that turn 100 in 2025

Art Deco. You’ve probably seen an Art Deco building without realising it. Think streamlined shapes, little geometric motifs, curved edges, colourful facades. A 1925 exhibition held in Paris is credited with making the style popular the world over – a refreshing change from heavy, overdecorated stone architecture. A century on, the style has echoes in every major city, and represents a once-modern optimism, a new language for a world healing from the First World War.

Art Deco design (as seen with Mumbai’s Taraporevala Aquarium) turns 100 in 2025. (SHUTTERSTOCK)