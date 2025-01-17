Listicle: 10 things that turn 100 in 2025

TV, beer, movies, architectural styles, words. Try not to feel old as these 10 things turn 100 years old this year
Art Deco. You’ve probably seen an Art Deco building without realising it. Think streamlined shapes, little geometric motifs, curved edges, colourful facades. A 1925 exhibition held in Paris is credited with making the style popular the world over – a refreshing change from heavy, overdecorated stone architecture. A century on, the style has echoes in every major city, and represents a once-modern optimism, a new language for a world healing from the First World War.