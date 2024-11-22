Listicle: 10 things you won’t be able to resist in Vietnam

Herbs. We have our own spices of course, but Vietnamese seasoning hits different. The good news: Even ubiquitous general stores such as Vinmart stock bottled flavourings. Or head to a farm for a guided tour. Look for garlic chives (hẹ), sawtooth coriander (ngo gai/mui tau), lemon basil or Thai basil (which you’ll find in most pho), and fish mint (diep ca), which is usually polarising when it comes to taste, but is certainly unique.

