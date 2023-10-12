Listicle: 10 unusual sports to get ahead of the game

Chess Boxing Chess boxing gets two players to go 11 rounds, alternating between a game of blitz chess and boxing. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Sepak takraw has two teams of two or four use their feet, knees, shoulders and head to toss a ball across the net to the other side. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Kick volleyball moves so fast, spectators often compare it to watching a martial arts performance. Two teams of two or four use their feet, knees, shoulders and head to toss a synthetic ball across the net to the other side without dropping it. The game originated from the Chinese military game Cujju, in which players kickerd a leather ball to keep feathers afloat. Modernised in 1960 in Malaysia, now a formalised popular sport. In Pickleball, two or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball. It’s the official state sport of Washington. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Hollywood’s new favourite pastime. Did it get its name from a dog? American businessman Joel Pritchard, may have named the racket paddle game after his family dog, Pickle in 1965. In its current avatar, two or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball. It’s the official state sport of Washington. In Hobby Horse, players carry their fake horse, mimicking the act of galloping around the field, scoring goals. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The head of a horse, on a stick. This isn’t a prop from Game of Thrones. Players carry their fake horse, mimicking the act of galloping around the field, scoring goals. The game was invented in 1998 to mock German upper class, but it’s caught up with the commonfolk. Teams gallop against each other, mallets in one hand, hobby horses between their knees, playing polo. They’re so committed, it’s hilarious. Dancesport includes ballroom styles such as cha-cha, samba, waltzes, foxtrot and jive. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Dance needs core strength, flexibility, focus, grace and precision, plus timing and flair. Many think it should be classified as a sport. Dancesport includes ballroom styles such as cha-cha, samba, waltzes, foxtrot and jive. Dancing couples don’t know their music until the competition so it’s a test of energy and technique. A medal sport since the 2010 Asian Games, it’s been recognised by the International Olympic Committee since 1995. In Chinlone, six players move in a group, mostly in a circle, dodging the ball with their feet, doing their best to keep it from hitting the ground. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Cane ball. Simple rules. Six players move in a group, mostly in a circle, dodging the ball with their feet, doing their best to keep it from hitting the ground. The non-competitive sport has been around for 1500 years and was created to entertain Burmese royalty. It’s the national sport of Myanmar. Lacrosse been around since at least the 12th century. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Americans love showing it off in a movie or a TV show, but it’s been around since at least the 12th century. It started out as a brutal game played by various indigenous people of North America. In the modern version, players use the head of the lacrosse stick to carry, pass, catch, and shoot the ball into the goal. There are four different versions of the sport and they all have a different set of rules. Popular in the US, Canada and Australia. Invented by Russian wrestlers, Regball makes rugby look genteel. (RRF)

Invented by Russian wrestlers 30 years ago, it makes rugby look genteel. A team of seven must hit the ball into the ring of the opposing team. No basketball dribbling and free throws. Everything else is allowed, except for foot pegs, shocks in the back and “a clear provocation for collision”. The official site of the Russian Regball Federation says the “violent power struggle in combination with the dynamics makes it very entertaining and exciting game”. Be careful. Ultimate Frisbee is more than just tossing a frisbee to teammates and scoring goals. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Critics say it’s much ado about nothing. Or more accurately, a lot of hype over a flying disc. Toss the toy to teammates, score goals. There are three main throws: the hammer, backhand, and forehand. It’s so simple, it’s inclusive. The game is now called Ultimate so brands other than Frisbee can be used. Take volleyball and football, add gymnastics, add music and you get Bossaball. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Take volleyball and football, add gymnastics, pepper with music, serve on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net. Make the referee the DJ. The Brazilian game, featuring two teams of four players, has been a crowd favourite since it was conceptualised n 2004. They even have their own world cup, though they haven’t held once since 2016.

