Long weekend? Here’s why co-workers are taking holidays together

Colleagues are turning into travel buddies. No, we’re not talking about the office trip. See why work vacays might be the next big thing in travel
Most of us can’t make it through the workday without wishing for that one co-worker to stub their toe against the desk. Some of us, however, are readily having after-work drinks with our colleagues. As we pour ever more of our lives into our jobs, groups of office buddies are increasingly vacationing together (outside of the mandatory off-site). And the travel industry is watching sceptically, but keenly.