Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Long weekend? Here’s why co-workers are taking holidays together

ByMansi Shah
Jan 10, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Colleagues are turning into travel buddies. No, we’re not talking about the office trip. See why work vacays might be the next big thing in travel

Most of us can’t make it through the workday without wishing for that one co-worker to stub their toe against the desk. Some of us, however, are readily having after-work drinks with our colleagues. As we pour ever more of our lives into our jobs, groups of office buddies are increasingly vacationing together (outside of the mandatory off-site). And the travel industry is watching sceptically, but keenly.

Groups of office buddies are increasingly vacationing together. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Groups of office buddies are increasingly vacationing together. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Colleagues vacation differently. They’re looking to unwind from the same level of work pressure. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Colleagues vacation differently. They’re looking to unwind from the same level of work pressure. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Last year, colleagues Arzoo Jajodia and Dhruvi Shah Mota planned a four-day trip to Goa.
Last year, colleagues Arzoo Jajodia and Dhruvi Shah Mota planned a four-day trip to Goa.
Dhruvi Khanvholia (second from left) has been on a trip with former and current colleagues.
Dhruvi Khanvholia (second from left) has been on a trip with former and current colleagues.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On