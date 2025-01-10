Long weekend? Here’s why co-workers are taking holidays together

Most of us can’t make it through the workday without wishing for that one co-worker to stub their toe against the desk. Some of us, however, are readily having after-work drinks with our colleagues. As we pour ever more of our lives into our jobs, groups of office buddies are increasingly vacationing together (outside of the mandatory off-site). And the travel industry is watching sceptically, but keenly.

