No animals, please: Why Indian businesses aren’t pet-friendly

Animals rule the internet. Pet dogs are Insta famous (we’re looking at you, @JiffPom with 9 million followers). Taylor Swift’s cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, probably get VIP seats on the Eras Tour. Pet parents go all out, handfeeding, stealing cuddles, treating the furbabies as actual babies. So how come so few businesses in the real world are pet friendly?

Across the country, there are still very few private businesses that accept pets. (ADOBE STOCK)