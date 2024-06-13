 No animals, please: Why Indian businesses aren’t pet-friendly - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
No animals, please: Why Indian businesses aren’t pet-friendly

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 13, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Pet-friendly spaces are still hard to find. Why alienate our furry friends when it could be so much better for business?

Animals rule the internet. Pet dogs are Insta famous (we’re looking at you, @JiffPom with 9 million followers). Taylor Swift’s cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, probably get VIP seats on the Eras Tour. Pet parents go all out, handfeeding, stealing cuddles, treating the furbabies as actual babies. So how come so few businesses in the real world are pet friendly?

Across the country, there are still very few private businesses that accept pets. (ADOBE STOCK)
Across the country, there are still very few private businesses that accept pets. (ADOBE STOCK)
In India, pet owners don’t realise they need to train their pets to behave in public. (ADOBE STOCK)
In India, pet owners don’t realise they need to train their pets to behave in public. (ADOBE STOCK)
In restaurants such as Kling Brewery, dedicated zones allow pets to enjoy a meal with their humans. (KLING BREWERY)
In restaurants such as Kling Brewery, dedicated zones allow pets to enjoy a meal with their humans. (KLING BREWERY)
Brunch / No animals, please: Why Indian businesses aren't pet-friendly
