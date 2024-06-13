No animals, please: Why Indian businesses aren’t pet-friendly
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 13, 2024 10:59 PM IST
Pet-friendly spaces are still hard to find. Why alienate our furry friends when it could be so much better for business?
Animals rule the internet. Pet dogs are Insta famous (we’re looking at you, @JiffPom with 9 million followers). Taylor Swift’s cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, probably get VIP seats on the Eras Tour. Pet parents go all out, handfeeding, stealing cuddles, treating the furbabies as actual babies. So how come so few businesses in the real world are pet friendly?
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.