 Noodles, soup, extras: Here’s how to order the perfect ramen every time - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noodles, soup, extras: Here’s how to order the perfect ramen every time

ByUrvee Modwel
May 17, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Ramen experts Parth Bajaj, Navika Kapoor, and Kunal Dogra provide the ultimate guide to ramen, covering broth, noodles, toppings, and etiquette in Japan and South Korea.

What separates a tonkotsu from a shoyu? Do udon noodles go better with pork or fish? Who does a silkier broth: Tokyo or Seoul? Bring the ramen experts in. Parth Bajaj, 27, chef and content creator; Navika Kapoor, 25, chef-owner at Zuru Zuru; and Kunal Dogra, 28, co-founder of Gurgaon-based Long Finish by Ramen Donn, create the ultimate guide to ramen.

A good ramen bowl is flavourful, packed with toppings, and has chewy noodles. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
A good ramen bowl is flavourful, packed with toppings, and has chewy noodles. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Korean-style noodles available in Indian restaurants typically use instant noodles. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Korean-style noodles available in Indian restaurants typically use instant noodles. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Kyushu, north Japan, is home to the rich, pork-based tonkotsu ramen. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Kyushu, north Japan, is home to the rich, pork-based tonkotsu ramen. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The tare, or soup base, defines each ramen’s character. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The tare, or soup base, defines each ramen’s character. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Noodles, soup, extras: Here’s how to order the perfect ramen every time

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On