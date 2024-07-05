 Not a big ask: Consent is important even in these social situations - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not a big ask: Consent is important even in these social situations

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jul 05, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Consent doesn’t just matter when it’s about sex. It shapes how we treat people and are treated by them every day. Here’s a primer

It’s taken us a while, but Indians are finally talking about consent. A woman’s clothes are not an invitation for comment, groping or attention. User data isn’t a free-for-all just because we’re online or entered our details on a form somewhere. No one, not even a child, wants to be grabbed or hugged without warning.

On a date, always ask whether the person wants to drink before placing an order. (ADOBE STOCK)
On a date, always ask whether the person wants to drink before placing an order. (ADOBE STOCK)
Even casual touching, such as an arm on the shoulder, requires consent. (ADOBE STOCK)
Even casual touching, such as an arm on the shoulder, requires consent. (ADOBE STOCK)
There’s room for warmth at the workplace, but not for unasked-for physical contact. (ADOBE STOCK)
There’s room for warmth at the workplace, but not for unasked-for physical contact. (ADOBE STOCK)
Always ask the parent before hugging their child or picking them up. (ADOBE STOCK)
Always ask the parent before hugging their child or picking them up. (ADOBE STOCK)
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Not a big ask: Consent is important even in these social situations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On