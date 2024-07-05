Not a big ask: Consent is important even in these social situations
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jul 05, 2024 08:04 AM IST
Consent doesn’t just matter when it’s about sex. It shapes how we treat people and are treated by them every day. Here’s a primer
It’s taken us a while, but Indians are finally talking about consent. A woman’s clothes are not an invitation for comment, groping or attention. User data isn’t a free-for-all just because we’re online or entered our details on a form somewhere. No one, not even a child, wants to be grabbed or hugged without warning.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.