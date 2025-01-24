Novel idea: Why we need to give more love to debut authors
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jan 24, 2025 09:08 AM IST
It’s cool to be a new musician or a designer. But first-time authors rarely get the same kind of love. To make every book count, readers and publishers have to work harder
Don’t judge a book by its… author. Especially if it’s a first-time writer. In any other industry, undiscovered talent is considered a thing of pride. New bands are celebrated at music festivals and concerts; emerging designers such as Nancy Tyagi walk the red carpet at Cannes; open-mic nights run to packed houses.