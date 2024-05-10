 Old city, new view: Heritage walks across India are getting creative - Hindustan Times
Old city, new view: Heritage walks across India are getting creative

ByChristalle Fernandes
May 10, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Mumbai through its poets, Bengaluru before techies took over, Chennai made magical through stories. Heritage walks are exploring brave new paths

Anyone who’s been on a heritage walk in their own city knows how stories can hide in plain sight. Familiar facades become portals into history, dusty corners reveal colourful pasts, shop signage tells stories of creativity as much as commerce, everything ordinary is turned forever special.

Heritage walks across cities now incorporate poetry, anecdotes, surprises and memories.
Saranya Subramanian conducts poetry walks in different parts of Mumbai.
Raksha Nagaraj and Divya Chandrashekhar founded Bengaluru Prayana in 2021 to reconnect with their city.
Vikram Sridhar’s walks in Chennai and Bengaluru focus on mythology and personal anecdotes.
Old city, new view: Heritage walks across India are getting creative

