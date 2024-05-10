Old city, new view: Heritage walks across India are getting creative
May 10, 2024 08:58 AM IST
Mumbai through its poets, Bengaluru before techies took over, Chennai made magical through stories. Heritage walks are exploring brave new paths
Anyone who’s been on a heritage walk in their own city knows how stories can hide in plain sight. Familiar facades become portals into history, dusty corners reveal colourful pasts, shop signage tells stories of creativity as much as commerce, everything ordinary is turned forever special.
