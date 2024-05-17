Partners in crime: The women detective buddies we’re cheering for

One welcome side-effect of this burst of crime-fiction on screen? Stories are finally shedding law-enforcement cliches. There’s no good-cop-bad-cop dynamic. It’s a gritty world out there – everyone’s gotta be a good cop, dammit! There’s no casual brutality – even hick-town sheriffs and security guards now brood over a forceful arrest, a bungled-up cold case.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s women detectives Rosa and Amy solve their best cases without the men butting in.