Friday, Dec 20, 2024
Party tricks: How to take these fashion staples to the next level

ByRiddhi Doshi
Dec 20, 2024 05:27 AM IST

The good news: This season’s fashion staples can create a party look, a holiday fit and a wedding look too. There is no bad news

December is demanding on the wardrobe. There’s a friend’s wedding, the office Christmas party, countless catch-ups, descending NRIs to meet, and the big night of the 31st. Ease up a little with stylist-endorsed hacks on how to make a few looks stretch out over a month (and more) of events. Here’s what to pick.

It’s easy to whip up a series of looks with a co-ord set that is easy to dress up or down. (Cicceroni)
A well-fitted coverup looks good over a dress or corset. Use it to glam up a wedding outfit. (Forever New)
A pre-pleated, block colour sari works with a crop top, a bustier or a corset-style blouse. (Panaaache)
The easiest way for a man to dress up is to ensure that he sticks to high-quality basics. (ADOBE STOCK)
