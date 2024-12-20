Party tricks: How to take these fashion staples to the next level

December is demanding on the wardrobe. There’s a friend’s wedding, the office Christmas party, countless catch-ups, descending NRIs to meet, and the big night of the 31st. Ease up a little with stylist-endorsed hacks on how to make a few looks stretch out over a month (and more) of events. Here’s what to pick.

It’s easy to whip up a series of looks with a co-ord set that is easy to dress up or down. (Cicceroni)