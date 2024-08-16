Pivot! Pivot! How to switch careers when you’re in your 20s
ByChristalle Fernandes
Aug 16, 2024 06:24 AM IST
First jobs can seem like a drag. Early-career slump is real. So, how to know when to switch jobs or move to a whole new field? Hear from three people who did it right
What do Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, Ralph Lauren, and Ranveer Singh have in common? Freeman was a mechanic in his 20s. Fey was a childcare registrar. Lauren sold ties. Singh was a copywriter. They all struggled to find their niche as 20-somethings.