Play time: Want to try pole-dancing, rug making or ice baths this weekend?

ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 31, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Who’d have thought that tea ceremonies, watch-making and mixology would be a hit among young people? See what everyone’s signing up for these days

It’s those pesky Millennials again! Business analysts have blamed young people for killing so many industries. Our love for artisanal businesses has put department stores in trouble. Our streaming binges have pulled the plug on cable TV. We want situationships, not marriage, so diamonds are going unsold. We don’t want golf, long-term jobs, or handkerchiefs. We prefer to spend money on pizza-making workshops, pottery classes, knitting groups, hula hooping, heritage tours, even pickleball.

Singles, couples, groups of friends - pole-dance classes are seeing all kinds of applicants.
Singles, couples, groups of friends - pole-dance classes are seeing all kinds of applicants.
Sanchay Puri’s tufting studio, Go Rug Yourself, is a surprise hit. Everyone wants to make their own rugs.
Sanchay Puri's tufting studio, Go Rug Yourself, is a surprise hit. Everyone wants to make their own rugs.
Urban Indians are signing up for sessions in horology (above), mixology, and perfumery.
Urban Indians are signing up for sessions in horology (above), mixology, and perfumery.
Treasure Trove Experiences offers aeromodelling workshops.
Treasure Trove Experiences offers aeromodelling workshops.
Perfume-making workshops are all the rage right now.
Perfume-making workshops are all the rage right now.
Activities that are Instagram-friendly and easy to master are popular with the young crowd.
Activities that are Instagram-friendly and easy to master are popular with the young crowd.
