Play time: Want to try pole-dancing, rug making or ice baths this weekend?

It’s those pesky Millennials again! Business analysts have blamed young people for killing so many industries. Our love for artisanal businesses has put department stores in trouble. Our streaming binges have pulled the plug on cable TV. We want situationships, not marriage, so diamonds are going unsold. We don’t want golf, long-term jobs, or handkerchiefs. We prefer to spend money on pizza-making workshops, pottery classes, knitting groups, hula hooping, heritage tours, even pickleball.

Singles, couples, groups of friends - pole-dance classes are seeing all kinds of applicants.