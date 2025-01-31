Play time: Want to try pole-dancing, rug making or ice baths this weekend?
ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 31, 2025 09:24 AM IST
Who’d have thought that tea ceremonies, watch-making and mixology would be a hit among young people? See what everyone’s signing up for these days
It’s those pesky Millennials again! Business analysts have blamed young people for killing so many industries. Our love for artisanal businesses has put department stores in trouble. Our streaming binges have pulled the plug on cable TV. We want situationships, not marriage, so diamonds are going unsold. We don’t want golf, long-term jobs, or handkerchiefs. We prefer to spend money on pizza-making workshops, pottery classes, knitting groups, hula hooping, heritage tours, even pickleball.