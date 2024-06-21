Privileged leaves: The thrill of being an exotic-plant collector
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 21, 2024 04:28 PM IST
Are plant parents the new pet parents? They track rare saplings, spend fortunes on cuttings and give India epic gardening goals
Philodendron, monstera, anthurium and begonia might sound like they’re rock-band names. But for India’s growing community of urban gardeners, they’re just as cool. They’re the broad categories of rare plant species currently trending in urban gardens.
