Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Privileged leaves: The thrill of being an exotic-plant collector

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 21, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Are plant parents the new pet parents? They track rare saplings, spend fortunes on cuttings and give India epic gardening goals

Philodendron, monstera, anthurium and begonia might sound like they’re rock-band names. But for India’s growing community of urban gardeners, they’re just as cool. They’re the broad categories of rare plant species currently trending in urban gardens.

Rare-plant enthusiast Amarjit Bey says species such as the Echinopsis Peach Monarch take months to cultivate.
Rare-plant enthusiast Amarjit Bey says species such as the Echinopsis Peach Monarch take months to cultivate.
In Amarjit Bey’s garden in Assam, over 100 varieties of rare plants flourish.
In Amarjit Bey’s garden in Assam, over 100 varieties of rare plants flourish.
For plant consultant Navneeth Kumar, finding rare plants is like discovering a rare Pokemon.
For plant consultant Navneeth Kumar, finding rare plants is like discovering a rare Pokemon.
One of the rare aroids Navneeth Kumar owns is this Amorphophallus commutatus.
One of the rare aroids Navneeth Kumar owns is this Amorphophallus commutatus.
