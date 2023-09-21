Sad when a show wraps up? We all are. Here’s what to do

On one level, it seems like the ultimate first-world problem: A well-loved TV show, video game or film franchise has ended, leaving fans bereft, nursing a sense of loss. Imagine the feeling of emptiness after Game Of Thrones delivered its final (if middling) finale in 2019. Or emerging from this year’s trifecta: The end of Succession, Ted Lasso and The Marvellous Ms Maisel. Rita Kottasz, associate professor of marketing at London’s Kingston University, has been studying his phenomenon for about a decade, and terms it post-series depression. The Office had nine seasons. It’s hard not to feel a sense of emptiness when it wraps up.

Those missing Succession after 39 episodes might enjoy Kendall Roy’s online afterlife as the Number One Boy.

Kottasz has used the term “consumer saudade” to describe the emotion. Saudade, from the Portuguese, roughly translates to a nostalgic longing – a more apt description than outright grief. Suchin Mehrotra, Film Companion’s OTT show critic, prefers to call it post-series slump. “That void is, perhaps, stronger with longer running shows such as The Office or How I Met your Mother,” says Mehrotra. Shows with eight-to-ten episodes rarely trigger it. Fan pages stay active for years, buoyed up by waves of new viewers. “Ew, David” from Schitt’s Creek has a life of its own online. Who doesn’t love the phrase “Ew, David” from Schitt’s Creek?

On Instagram, fan pages stay active for years, buoyed by waves of new viewers. It’s where Succession’s Kendall Roy retains his status as the Number One Boy. On YouTube, supercuts help fans relive the best bits. Alexis’s “Ew, David” catchphrase from Schitt’s Creek has a life of its own there. Companion podcasts for The Witcher, The Crown, Stranger Things and Star Trek: Lower Decks break down key scenes and offer behind-the-scenes trivia. They essentially do for the streaming folks what DVD extras did for superfans of yore.