Is it just us, or did every Secret Santa gifting group end up with at least one gift-wrapped perfume this season? Little vials of good fragrance used to be an expensive, imported luxury (It’s how we learnt to spell Guerlain and say Ver-SA-chay.) Indian scents, on the other hand, were either attars, strong deodorants or poor imitations of world-famous blends.

Indian consumers now have access to local perfume brands such as Boond.